Legals for 07-03-19
Wednesday, July 3. 2019
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)
IFB NO. GC2018092545-016003-5577: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger #2 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 07/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016003-5577: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NO.: 2018092545-016011-5610: ROOF REPAIR SERICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger 8 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 07/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016011-5610: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID (IFB)
IFB NO: GC20189245-01610-5611: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger 7 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 7/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016010-5611: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received until 2:00 p.m., CDT, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Office of the Clerk of the Court for the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners by mail at 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424, for the following:
Disaster Debris Removal
and Disposal Services
Proposals will be opened and reviewed in accordance with the Proposal Opening and Review Procedures contained in the Request for Proposals for the Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services.
Proposals will be opened at 2:05 P.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the designated board room for the Board of County Commissioners in Blountstown, FL 32424, in the presence of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department staff and all other interested persons.
The opened proposals will be read aloud in part, examined for conformance to specifications, tabulated, and preserved in the custody of the Emergency Management Department. The Board of County Commissioners will conduct the ranking of firms on July 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM as soon thereafter as possible.
Proposals will not be valid unless received by the proposal deadline and in a sealed envelope marked “Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services” to be received until 2pm on Thursday July 18th, 2019. Calhoun County is NOT responsible for lost, late, or undelivered proposals. It is the sole responsibility of the proposer to ensure delivery of its package.
During the proposal process, except as otherwise provided herein, all prospective proposers are hereby prohibited from contacting (i) any member of the Board of County Commissioners, the County Coordinator or any County employee or agent regarding the solicitation in any respect during the solicitation period, and (ii) the County Coordinator or any County employee or agent regarding the solicitation in any respect during the evaluation period. For information concerning procedures for responding to this Request for Proposals, contact the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department, by email only to Chelsea Ranew at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
The County reserves the right to waive formalities in any response, to reject any or all responses with or without cause, to waive technical and non-technical or non-material defects in the solicitation or submittal of any responses, including the lack of availability of adequate funds, regulatory agency requirements, to make award in part or completely, and/or to accept the response(s) that, in its judgment, will be in the best interest of Calhoun County. Proposals in which the prices are obviously unbalanced will be rejected.
Following the Bid Opening and Tabulation, a “NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD BID” or a “NOTICE OF REJECTION OF ALL BIDS” will be posted on the County Website and announced in an opening meeting of board of county commissioners NO OTHER NOTICE WILL BE POSTED.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in Section 287.017, Florida Statutes, for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months from the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
Executive Search Firm Services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners (the County) is seeking proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Disaster Debris Monitoring Services and Financial Recovery Assistance.
Proposals may be submitted in person at the Clerk of the Court, or via U. S. mail or courier service 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. Sealed packages must be plainly marked, “RFP~ Disaster Debris Monitoring Services and Financial Recovery Assistance ~ June 26, 2019” along with the firm’s name and address. Please review all documents pertaining to this request before submitting requested information. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., CDT, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Specifications may be obtained from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department, Chelsea Ranew, 20859 Central Ave E Room G40, Blountstown, Florida, 32424 cranew@calhouncountygov.com, telephone (850) 674-8075.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one or all proposals, or any part of any proposal, to waive any informality in any proposal, and to award a contract deemed to be in the best interest of the County.
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Request for Proposals for Local Mitigation Strategy Update
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners requests proposals from qualified consulting firms to update the Local Mitigation Strategy. The purpose of the update is to enhance Calhoun County’s LMS by producing a program of activities that will best address the vulnerability to hazards specific to Calhoun County. The LMS update will identify sources of hazards, frequency and severity of these hazards and cost-effective mitigation measures. It will be consistent with Calhoun County’s Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS), the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) floodplain management process as identified by the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The Scope of Work will be comprised of the following elements as required by the CRS Program, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and 44 CFR 201.6. Tasks include the Local Mitigation Strategy planning process, plan content, and plan adoption and review.
Evaluation Criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Local Mitigation Strategy Plan Requirements,
Review and Adoption Process (40 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (20 points)
3. Understanding of Local Needs and Approach to Project (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (20 points)
Questions shall be addressed in writing and directed to Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, telephone 850-674-8075, or cranew@calhouncountygov.com, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 on. The County reserves the right to request clarification of any information submitted by proposers, and with suitable basis, also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process.
This project is funded through the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant program with funding provided through the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Upon award, the chosen subcontractor: (i) will be bound by the terms of the FDEM Agreement with Calhoun County, (ii) is bound by all applicable state and federal laws and regulations, and (iii) shall hold the Division and Sub-Recipient harmless against all claims of whatever nature arising out of the subcontractor’s performance of work under Calhoun County’s Agreement with FDEM, to the extent allowed and required by law.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in s. 287.017 for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Proposals are due by 1:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, July 16 ,2019. Submit one original and five copies to the Calhoun County Clerk to the Board, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, in a sealed package marked: “PROPOSAL FOR LOCAL MITIGATION STRATEGY UPDATE” Late proposals will not be considered. Proposals will be opened publicly at the County Commission regular Board meeting located at the Emergency Operations Center located in the basement of the courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 on Tuesday, July 16 ,2019 at 5:00 PM (CST) and evaluated by the County Commissioners at a later date. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer and procurer.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 860
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 32-2n-11-0710-0003-0100
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 3, Mirror Lakes Homesites First Addition, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being a part of the East 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
York Investments Corp.
4244 W. 16th Avenue
Hialeah, Fl. 33012
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 754
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-2700
Lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block 9, Lake Center Subdivision as per Plat recorded in Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Juan Contijoch and Ailsa Simon
837 Madrid St.
Coral Gables, Fl. 33134
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 739
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-4100
Lots Forty-One (41) and Forty-Two (42), ion Block Two (2) of Lake Center Subdivision according to the Official Plat thereof; filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957 and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:752
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0100
Lake Center Subdivision - Block (9) Nine - Lots 1-2-3-4 (One- Two - Three - Four) as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Patricia Marenek
105 Forbes Terrace
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:737
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-3700
Lots 37, 38 and 39, Block #2 of Lake Center Holiday Homes. Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:745
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0004-1500
Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 in Block 4, of Lake Center Holiday Homesites Subdivision, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark Blosser and Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 14 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:18000002CAAXMX
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WACHOVIA BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
MICHAEL R. CALAM; BARBARA JEAN THRONE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA JEAN THRONE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 15, 2019, and the Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
COMMENCE AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 46 MINUTE 11 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 29, 466.31 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD 71, THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 1081.01 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE RUN SOUTH 28 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST 2694.26 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE NORTHWESTERLY BANK AND THE APPROXIMATE ORDINARY HIGH WATER LINE OF THE CHIPOLA RIVER FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN NORTH 28 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 17 SECONDS WEST 2694.26 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID STATE ROAD 71, THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 20.0 FEET TO AN IRON ROD, THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE BILLY HAND PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORD BOOK 282, PAGE 276, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE EXTENSION THEREOF, 634.81 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID HAND PROPERTY, THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID HAND PROPERTY AND THE EXTENSION THEREOF, 790.66 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF LINE OF SAID STATE ROAD 71, THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 1077.53 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 10.00 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 39.27 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF FLAT CREEK, THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE RUN SOUTHERLY, ALONG THE CENTER OF FLAT CREEK, 2912.20 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER OF FLAT CREEK WITH THE NORTHWESTERLY BANK OF THE CHIPOLA RIVER, THENCE DEPARTING SAID CREEK RUN SOUTHERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE NORTHWESTERLY BANK AND THE APPROXIMATE ORDINARY HIGH WATER LINE OF THE CHIPOLA RIVER, 2247.42 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO ANY SOVEREIGN LANDS OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA LYING BELOW THE ORDINARY HIGH WATER LINE.
a/k/a 5459 STATE ROAD 71 S, KINARD, FL 32449-2767
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 324241687, on August 1, 2019, beginning at 11:00 A.M. CST.
If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.
Dated this 20th day of June, 2019.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of said Circuit Court
BY: Lori Flowers, DCLegal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
LEGAL NOTICE
C W ROBERTS CONTRACTING, INC., 3372 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners for construction of the North Taxiway A Extension, Calhoun County Airport. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this time period with the Engineer, Avcon, Inc., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578.
