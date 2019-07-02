Doris June Lilly, 88 of Blountstown passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.
Doris was born in LaGrange, Indiana to the late Roy Brandeberry and Ruth (Hostetler) Brandeberry. She lived in Calhoun county since 1967 and was owner and operator of Blountstown Supply with her late husband and later worked at Rhocelle’s Jewelry for many years. She was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active playing the piano and organ.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Lilly; a son Theodore Lilly and a brother Donald Brandeberry.
Survivors include her son, Joe Lilly and his wife Janice of Blountstown; her daughters, Patti Mailhot and her husband Dale of Tallahassee and Karen Pitts and her husband Willy of Blountstown; grandchildren, Joshua, Jared and Abel Lilly, Daniel, Mark and David Mailhot, Savanah Phillips, Sarah Pitts and Jennifer Kaley; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Callahan, Eliza, Caleb, Emily, Timothy, Sam, Lewis, Addison, Thallen, Josiah, Gwendolyn, Rozlynn and Quinton; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services to celebrate and to honor Doris’ life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church with Ken Taylor and Mark Lilly officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449