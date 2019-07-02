Elizabeth Anne Peterson, 77 of Alford, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Blountstown.
Elizabeth was born July 25, 1941 in Panama City to the late James Alfred Amison and Sarah Belle Kinard Amison. She had lived in Alford many years and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Peterson and a brother, Reverend Donald Amison.
Survivors include her brother, Joseph “Larry” Amison and his wife Murlene of Tallahassee; a sister, Carolyn Jones and her husband, Jerry of Cottondale; sisters-in-law Wilma Amison of Dallas, Georgia and Mary Lois Peterson of Port St. Joe; grandchildren, Micah and Rebekah and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Memorialization will be by cremation.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.