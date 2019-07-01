Miss Coralee Grace Strawn of Blountstown, FL passed away June 26, 2019 at the Jackson Hospital, Marianna FL.
Coralee was the daughter of Shelby T. Strawn of Blountstown, FL and Joseph Allen Fisher of Butler Wisconsin. Coralee is also survived by her grandparents Billy and Lisa Strawn of Blountstown, FL and Debra and Joe Fisher of Butler Wisconsin, Great grandparents Edwin and Lynn Strawn of Blountstown, FL; Ralph and Jean Newsome of Kinard, FL; Dianne Heitman of Heartford Wisconsin; Dottie Fisher of Stratford Wisconsin. Also numerous other family members.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, July 1st, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Pine Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Claude McGill officiating. All Arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.