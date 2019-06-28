Mrs. Jo Etta Williams Henson, age 93, of Blountstown, FL passed away June 26, 2019 at the Manor in Bluewater Bay, Niceville, FL surrounded by her children.
She had been resident of Blountstown for 54 years. Mrs. Henson was born September 22, 1925, to the late James Lee Williams and Nettie Josephine Holland in Burnt Hickory, Paulding County, GA. With Mrs. Henson’s RN training she worked at a hospital in Cartersville, GA where she met her husband, the late John B. Henson. She not only stitched up his cut hand but she stitched up his heart, too. And those stitches held for 44 years. The devotion she had as a wife and as a mother was without measure. Mrs. Henson is preceded in death by her husband, John B Henson, infant son Joseph Lee Henson, brother Thomas Chesley Williams of Dallas GA and sister Inez Meadows of Jackson, GA.
She is survived by her sons John Paul Henson (Gaylan) Blountstown, FL, Danny Lee Henson (Beth) Ellisville, MS and daughter Donna Jo Kinzelman (Matt) of Destin, FL. Three grandchildren, Evan Paul Henson, Tallahassee, FL, Lindsey Camille Collis (Jim), Lake Havasu City, AZ and Matthew Joseph Kinzelman, Kirkland, WA. One great grandchild, Charlene (Charli) Adele Collis. One sister,Faustine (Hugh) Wilson, Dallas GA, numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and loving staff at The Manor at Bluewater Bay in Niceville FL and Emerald Coast Hospice for providing our Mom the best of care and cherished friendships. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.