County expecting $5 million for Housing Recovery Program

“Calhoun County is expected to receive $5,135,000 from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP). These funds may include, but are not limited to, repair and replacement of housing including manufactured homes, down payment assistance, and emergency repairs.
According to Commissioner Gene Bailey, there will be an application process for these funds and the county will be releasing more information in coming weeks on how to apply for assistance.
The County expects to receive these funds in October. If you have any questions about this program or other housing assistance programs, please contact the Calhoun County SHIP Office located in the basement of the courthouse at 850-674-4551.
Commissioner Bailey also reported that the Board plans to pass a resolution to ask other counties along the Aplalachicola and Chipola Rivers to join them in asking the governor to request assistance from DEP in removing hurricane related debris from our rivers.