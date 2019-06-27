Main Street Blountstown is dedicated to giving back to our community. We feel now, more than ever that as our community moves forward it is important that we foster growth and development of safe, family friendly environments for our citizens and neighboring communities to enjoy for years to come.
There has been much anticipation and conversation surrounding the development of such a place in Blountstown for some time now. We feel like our children deserve a fun, safe place to play and since Hurricane Michael we can all agree this area needs some positivity.
It is for these reasons Main Street Blountstown is donating $15,000 towards the construction of a new Splash Pad Play Park to be located at Depot Park on Pear Street in Blountstown. We are asking our fellow citizens to join us in completing this project as soon as possible. While this is a great start, additional funding is needed for completion. In addition to more fundraising, we also need contractors, electricians, etc to assist in planning.
Our goal is to have this project completed and ready for use by Spring of 2020! For more information on how you can help please email Jami Joe at MainStreetBlountstown@gmail.com
*To make a monetary DONATION towards the cause please visit our website at https://mainstreetblountstown.org/donate/
and submit your payment via the Paypal button!