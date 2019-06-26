CALHOUN COUNTY
June 19
Christopher Joe Hasty - trespassing/property not structure or convey
June 20
Richard Troy Durden - failure to appear
Stacey Ann Rudd - failure to appear
June 21
Howard J. Lange - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Abdullah Aziz Muhammad - larc/petit, 1st offense, trespassing/ property not structure or convey
Christina Lynne Carpenter - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
June 22
Thomas Jordan - out of county warrant
June 23
Kristopher David Bailey - criminal registration
Joshua Ryan Best - burglary of dwelling unarmed no assault or battery, disturbing peae/breach peace, trespassing/occupied structure or conveyance
Sheriff's Log for 06/26/19
