Sheriff's Log for 06/26/19

Wednesday, June 26. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
Christopher Joe Hasty - trespassing/property not structure or convey
June 20
Richard Troy Durden - failure to appear
Stacey Ann Rudd - failure to appear
June 21
Howard J. Lange - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Abdullah Aziz Muhammad - larc/petit, 1st offense, trespassing/ property not structure or convey
Christina Lynne Carpenter - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
June 22
Thomas Jordan - out of county warrant
June 23
Kristopher David Bailey - criminal registration
Joshua Ryan Best - burglary of dwelling unarmed no assault or battery, disturbing peae/breach peace, trespassing/occupied structure or conveyance

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 17
Shannon Hudson - Gulf Co. inmate
June 18
William Barry Webb - violation of probation
Steve Allen Kirkpatrick - driving while license suspended with knowledge
June 20
Mandy Denise Vickery - holding for Gulf Co.
Joseph Christian Herring - out of county warrant
Cassa Gardner - violation of pre-trail release of conditionn of domestic violence
June 21
Christina Lynn Carpenter - child abuse without great harm
June 22
Jason Dean Atkinson - possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
June 23
Chazz Damyan Chasteen - battery


The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


