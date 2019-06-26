Legals for 06-26-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, June 26. 2019
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
EXISTING ALTHA PUBLIC SCHOOL
SELECTIVE DEMOLITION
25793 MAIN STREET
ALTHA, FLORIDA 32421
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for the demolition of Building #1 for the existing public school in Altha, Florida. The demolition consists of approximately 25,000 square feet and it includes selective hazardous material abatement, testing, and monitoring. All Bids must be on a lump sum basis; segregated Bids will not be accepted.
All Bidders are to submit with Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on June 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM CST at the existing site, 25793 North Main Street, Altha, FL 32421. All questions at the Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractors and Subcontractors shall be presented on the “Request for Clarification” form. See Section 000100 - Instructions to Bidders.
Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 2:00 PM CST on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the conference room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Office, 20859 Central Ave E., Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida
(850) 385-6153
General Contractors and Mechanical, Plumbing and Electrical Subcontractors may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents at the Architect’s office in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders upon depositing the sum of $50 for an electronic set. Contractors will be limited to two (2) sets of Bidding Documents. Bidders may receive bid documents in one of the following manners: (1) bring deposit check and pick up bid documents at the Architect’s office; (2) mail in deposit check and bid documents will be shipped by UPS ground $20.00 C.O.D. to cover shipping and handling; or (3) mail in deposit check and include a separate check of $10.00 for handling and your FedEx or UPS account number for shipping.
Other interested parties may purchase complete sets of Bidding Documents for the sum of $50.00 for an electronic set, which is non-refundable.
Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A letter from a bonding company must accompany each bid, stating that the bidder is capable of obtaining all bonds required by the Construction Documents.
The Calhoun County School Board reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, July 11, 2019, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Interim Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM CT, Thursday, July 11, 2019, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored Chocolate, and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 11, 2019 – June 30, 2020.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST: Darryl Taylor, Jr., Interim Superintendent Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
C W ROBERTS CONTRACTING, INC., 3372 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners for construction of the North Taxiway A Extension, Calhoun County Airport. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this time period with the Engineer, Avcon, Inc., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 353
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0100
W/1/2 of Lots 2 and 9, and ALL of Lots 3,4,5 and 8, Block I, Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, located in part of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2018-37-PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOE TOM WOOD a/ka JOE T. WOOD,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Joe Tom Wood, deceased, File Number 2018-37 PR, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was April 19, 2017, that the total value of the estate is $533.44; and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Dominique Wood, 5937 St. Rt. 1943 W, Eddyville, KY 42038
Rach’le S. Smith, 408 Taswell Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 32834
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 19, 2019.
Person Giving Notice:
s/ Dominique Wood
DOMINIQUE WOOD
5937 St. Rt. 1943 W
Eddyville, KY 42038
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
s/A CLAY MILTON
Florida Bar No. -013185
cmilton@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street
Marianna, Florida 32448
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19-44-CA
GEORGE R. FLEMING and LAURA MICHELLE WHITE, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Danny K. White, deceased
Plaintiff
vs.
GEORGE L. HAMILTON and wife, GAYLE L. HAMILTON, WILLIAM ROBERT VANSICKLE, JIM JENKINS, AND IF DECEASED THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, CREDITORS, GRANTEES AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THEM,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
George L. Hamilton and wife, Gayle L. Hamilton
Last known residence address: Unknown
William Robert Vansickle
Last known residence address:
248 NW 78th Terrace
Pompano Beach, FL 33603
Jim Jenkins
Last known residence address:
788 State Highway 20
Youngstown, Florida 32466
And all others whom it may concert:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Calhoun County, Florida:
The West Half (1/2) of the East Half (1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (1/4 of the Southwest Quarter (1/4) of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida. Less road right of way for State Road No. 20.
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jack G. Williams, Attorney at Law, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 2176, Panama City, FL 32402 on or before thirty (30) days after the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court, either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT on this June 7, 2019
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2018CA000052
DIVISION: FIRST FEDERAL BANK,
Plaintiff,
vs.
STEPHEN W. WILLIAMS A/K/A STEPHEN WAYNE WILLIAMS,
Defendant(s).
/
CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on May 6, 2019 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on July 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) at the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424.
A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER A DISTANCE 332.83 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 24; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1302.47 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 73-B (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 14.37 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 2814.79 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 13 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 21 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 673.33 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING NORTH 81 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 51 SECONDS WEST 671.73 FEET); THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1225.73 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 348.33 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 11456 NW COUNTY ROAD 73B, ALTHA, FL 32421
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated: June 11, 2019
CARLA HAND, CLERK
CALHOUN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clerk
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration at least three business days prior to the required service by using one of the following methods: Phone - (904)630-2564; Fax - (904) 630-1146; TTD/TTY - (800) 955-8770 (Florida Relay Service). E-Mail –crtintrp@coj.net.
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)
IFB NO. GC2018092545-016003-5577: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger #2 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 07/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016003-5577: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NO.: 2018092545-016011-5610: ROOF REPAIR SERICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger 8 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 07/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016011-5610: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID (IFB)
IFB NO: GC20189245-01610-5611: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger 7 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 7/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016010-5611: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received until 2:00 p.m., CDT, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Office of the Clerk of the Court for the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners by mail at 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424, for the following:
Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services
Proposals will be opened and reviewed in accordance with the Proposal Opening and Review Procedures contained in the Request for Proposals for the Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services.
Proposals will be opened at 2:05 P.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the designated board room for the Board of County Commissioners in Blountstown, FL 32424, in the presence of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department staff and all other interested persons.
The opened proposals will be read aloud in part, examined for conformance to specifications, tabulated, and preserved in the custody of the Emergency Management Department. The Board of County Commissioners will conduct the ranking of firms on July 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM as soon thereafter as possible.
Proposals will not be valid unless received by the proposal deadline and in a sealed envelope marked “Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services” to be received until 2pm on Thursday July 18th, 2019. Calhoun County is NOT responsible for lost, late, or undelivered proposals. It is the sole responsibility of the proposer to ensure delivery of its package.
During the proposal process, except as otherwise provided herein, all prospective proposers are hereby prohibited from contacting (i) any member of the Board of County Commissioners, the County Coordinator or any County employee or agent regarding the solicitation in any respect during the solicitation period, and (ii) the County Coordinator or any County employee or agent regarding the solicitation in any respect during the evaluation period. For information concerning procedures for responding to this Request for Proposals, contact the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department, by email only to Chelsea Ranew at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
The County reserves the right to waive formalities in any response, to reject any or all responses with or without cause, to waive technical and non-technical or non-material defects in the solicitation or submittal of any responses, including the lack of availability of adequate funds, regulatory agency requirements, to make award in part or completely, and/or to accept the response(s) that, in its judgment, will be in the best interest of Calhoun County. Proposals in which the prices are obviously unbalanced will be rejected.
Following the Bid Opening and Tabulation, a “NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD BID” or a “NOTICE OF REJECTION OF ALL BIDS” will be posted on the County Website and announced in an opening meeting of board of county commissioners NO OTHER NOTICE WILL BE POSTED.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in Section 287.017, Florida Statutes, for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months from the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
Executive Search Firm Services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners (the County) is seeking proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Disaster Debris Monitoring Services and Financial Recovery Assistance.
Proposals may be submitted in person at the Clerk of the Court, or via U. S. mail or courier service 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. Sealed packages must be plainly marked, “RFP~ Disaster Debris Monitoring Services and Financial Recovery Assistance ~ June 26, 2019” along with the firm’s name and address. Please review all documents pertaining to this request before submitting requested information. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., CDT, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Specifications may be obtained from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department, Chelsea Ranew, 20859 Central Ave E Room G40, Blountstown, Florida, 32424 cranew@calhouncountygov.com, telephone (850) 674-8075.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one or all proposals, or any part of any proposal, to waive any informality in any proposal, and to award a contract deemed to be in the best interest of the County.
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Request for Proposals for Local Mitigation Strategy Update
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners requests proposals from qualified consulting firms to update the Local Mitigation Strategy. The purpose of the update is to enhance Calhoun County’s LMS by producing a program of activities that will best address the vulnerability to hazards specific to Calhoun County. The LMS update will identify sources of hazards, frequency and severity of these hazards and cost-effective mitigation measures. It will be consistent with Calhoun County’s Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS), the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) floodplain management process as identified by the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The Scope of Work will be comprised of the following elements as required by the CRS Program, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and 44 CFR 201.6. Tasks include the Local Mitigation Strategy planning process, plan content, and plan adoption and review.
Evaluation Criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Local Mitigation Strategy Plan Requirements,
Review and Adoption Process (40 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (20 points)
3. Understanding of Local Needs and Approach to Project (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (20 points)
Questions shall be addressed in writing and directed to Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, telephone 850-674-8075, or cranew@calhouncountygov.com, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 on. The County reserves the right to request clarification of any information submitted by proposers, and with suitable basis, also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process.
This project is funded through the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant program with funding provided through the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Upon award, the chosen subcontractor: (i) will be bound by the terms of the FDEM Agreement with Calhoun County, (ii) is bound by all applicable state and federal laws and regulations, and (iii) shall hold the Division and Sub-Recipient harmless against all claims of whatever nature arising out of the subcontractor’s performance of work under Calhoun County’s Agreement with FDEM, to the extent allowed and required by law.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in s. 287.017 for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Proposals are due by 1:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, July 16 ,2019. Submit one original and five copies to the Calhoun County Clerk to the Board, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, in a sealed package marked: “PROPOSAL FOR LOCAL MITIGATION STRATEGY UPDATE” Late proposals will not be considered. Proposals will be opened publicly at the County Commission regular Board meeting located at the Emergency Operations Center located in the basement of the courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 on Tuesday, July 16 ,2019 at 5:00 PM (CST) and evaluated by the County Commissioners at a later date. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer and procurer.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 860
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 32-2n-11-0710-0003-0100
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 3, Mirror Lakes Homesites First Addition, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being a part of the East 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
York Investments Corp.
4244 W. 16th Avenue
Hialeah, Fl. 33012
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 754
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-2700
Lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block 9, Lake Center Subdivision as per Plat recorded in Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Juan Contijoch and Ailsa Simon
837 Madrid St.
Coral Gables, Fl. 33134
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 739
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-4100
Lots Forty-One (41) and Forty-Two (42), ion Block Two (2) of Lake Center Subdivision according to the Official Plat thereof; filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957 and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLeg
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
EXISTING ALTHA PUBLIC SCHOOL
SELECTIVE DEMOLITION
25793 MAIN STREET
ALTHA, FLORIDA 32421
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for the demolition of Building #1 for the existing public school in Altha, Florida. The demolition consists of approximately 25,000 square feet and it includes selective hazardous material abatement, testing, and monitoring. All Bids must be on a lump sum basis; segregated Bids will not be accepted.
All Bidders are to submit with Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on June 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM CST at the existing site, 25793 North Main Street, Altha, FL 32421. All questions at the Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractors and Subcontractors shall be presented on the “Request for Clarification” form. See Section 000100 - Instructions to Bidders.
Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 2:00 PM CST on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the conference room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Office, 20859 Central Ave E., Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida
(850) 385-6153
General Contractors and Mechanical, Plumbing and Electrical Subcontractors may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents at the Architect’s office in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders upon depositing the sum of $50 for an electronic set. Contractors will be limited to two (2) sets of Bidding Documents. Bidders may receive bid documents in one of the following manners: (1) bring deposit check and pick up bid documents at the Architect’s office; (2) mail in deposit check and bid documents will be shipped by UPS ground $20.00 C.O.D. to cover shipping and handling; or (3) mail in deposit check and include a separate check of $10.00 for handling and your FedEx or UPS account number for shipping.
Other interested parties may purchase complete sets of Bidding Documents for the sum of $50.00 for an electronic set, which is non-refundable.
Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A letter from a bonding company must accompany each bid, stating that the bidder is capable of obtaining all bonds required by the Construction Documents.
The Calhoun County School Board reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, July 11, 2019, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Interim Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM CT, Thursday, July 11, 2019, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored Chocolate, and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 11, 2019 – June 30, 2020.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST: Darryl Taylor, Jr., Interim Superintendent Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
C W ROBERTS CONTRACTING, INC., 3372 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners for construction of the North Taxiway A Extension, Calhoun County Airport. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this time period with the Engineer, Avcon, Inc., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 353
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0100
W/1/2 of Lots 2 and 9, and ALL of Lots 3,4,5 and 8, Block I, Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, located in part of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2018-37-PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOE TOM WOOD a/ka JOE T. WOOD,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Joe Tom Wood, deceased, File Number 2018-37 PR, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Carla Hand, Clerk of Court, Attention: Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was April 19, 2017, that the total value of the estate is $533.44; and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Dominique Wood, 5937 St. Rt. 1943 W, Eddyville, KY 42038
Rach’le S. Smith, 408 Taswell Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 32834
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 19, 2019.
Person Giving Notice:
s/ Dominique Wood
DOMINIQUE WOOD
5937 St. Rt. 1943 W
Eddyville, KY 42038
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
s/A CLAY MILTON
Florida Bar No. -013185
cmilton@fmc.legal
4450 Lafayette Street
Marianna, Florida 32448
Telephone: (850) 526-2263
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19-44-CA
GEORGE R. FLEMING and LAURA MICHELLE WHITE, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Danny K. White, deceased
Plaintiff
vs.
GEORGE L. HAMILTON and wife, GAYLE L. HAMILTON, WILLIAM ROBERT VANSICKLE, JIM JENKINS, AND IF DECEASED THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, CREDITORS, GRANTEES AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THEM,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
George L. Hamilton and wife, Gayle L. Hamilton
Last known residence address: Unknown
William Robert Vansickle
Last known residence address:
248 NW 78th Terrace
Pompano Beach, FL 33603
Jim Jenkins
Last known residence address:
788 State Highway 20
Youngstown, Florida 32466
And all others whom it may concert:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Calhoun County, Florida:
The West Half (1/2) of the East Half (1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (1/4 of the Southwest Quarter (1/4) of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida. Less road right of way for State Road No. 20.
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jack G. Williams, Attorney at Law, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 2176, Panama City, FL 32402 on or before thirty (30) days after the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court, either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT on this June 7, 2019
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2018CA000052
DIVISION: FIRST FEDERAL BANK,
Plaintiff,
vs.
STEPHEN W. WILLIAMS A/K/A STEPHEN WAYNE WILLIAMS,
Defendant(s).
/
CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on May 6, 2019 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on July 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) at the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424.
A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER A DISTANCE 332.83 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 24; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1302.47 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 73-B (100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 14.37 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE TO THE RIGHT; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDARY AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 2814.79 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 13 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 21 SECONDS FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 673.33 FEET (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING NORTH 81 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 51 SECONDS WEST 671.73 FEET); THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1225.73 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 348.33 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 11456 NW COUNTY ROAD 73B, ALTHA, FL 32421
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated: June 11, 2019
CARLA HAND, CLERK
CALHOUN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clerk
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration at least three business days prior to the required service by using one of the following methods: Phone - (904)630-2564; Fax - (904) 630-1146; TTD/TTY - (800) 955-8770 (Florida Relay Service). E-Mail –crtintrp@coj.net.
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)
IFB NO. GC2018092545-016003-5577: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger #2 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 07/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016003-5577: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NO.: 2018092545-016011-5610: ROOF REPAIR SERICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger 8 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 07/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016011-5610: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID (IFB)
IFB NO: GC20189245-01610-5611: ROOF REPAIR SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Airport Hanger 7 | Roof Repair Services | 16701 NW Agripark Road, Altha, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 7/11/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-016010-5611: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received until 2:00 p.m., CDT, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Office of the Clerk of the Court for the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners by mail at 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424, for the following:
Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services
Proposals will be opened and reviewed in accordance with the Proposal Opening and Review Procedures contained in the Request for Proposals for the Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services.
Proposals will be opened at 2:05 P.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the designated board room for the Board of County Commissioners in Blountstown, FL 32424, in the presence of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department staff and all other interested persons.
The opened proposals will be read aloud in part, examined for conformance to specifications, tabulated, and preserved in the custody of the Emergency Management Department. The Board of County Commissioners will conduct the ranking of firms on July 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM as soon thereafter as possible.
Proposals will not be valid unless received by the proposal deadline and in a sealed envelope marked “Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services” to be received until 2pm on Thursday July 18th, 2019. Calhoun County is NOT responsible for lost, late, or undelivered proposals. It is the sole responsibility of the proposer to ensure delivery of its package.
During the proposal process, except as otherwise provided herein, all prospective proposers are hereby prohibited from contacting (i) any member of the Board of County Commissioners, the County Coordinator or any County employee or agent regarding the solicitation in any respect during the solicitation period, and (ii) the County Coordinator or any County employee or agent regarding the solicitation in any respect during the evaluation period. For information concerning procedures for responding to this Request for Proposals, contact the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department, by email only to Chelsea Ranew at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
The County reserves the right to waive formalities in any response, to reject any or all responses with or without cause, to waive technical and non-technical or non-material defects in the solicitation or submittal of any responses, including the lack of availability of adequate funds, regulatory agency requirements, to make award in part or completely, and/or to accept the response(s) that, in its judgment, will be in the best interest of Calhoun County. Proposals in which the prices are obviously unbalanced will be rejected.
Following the Bid Opening and Tabulation, a “NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD BID” or a “NOTICE OF REJECTION OF ALL BIDS” will be posted on the County Website and announced in an opening meeting of board of county commissioners NO OTHER NOTICE WILL BE POSTED.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity, may not submit a bid on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work, may not submit bids on leases of real property to a public entity, may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity, and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in Section 287.017, Florida Statutes, for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months from the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
Executive Search Firm Services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners (the County) is seeking proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Disaster Debris Monitoring Services and Financial Recovery Assistance.
Proposals may be submitted in person at the Clerk of the Court, or via U. S. mail or courier service 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. Sealed packages must be plainly marked, “RFP~ Disaster Debris Monitoring Services and Financial Recovery Assistance ~ June 26, 2019” along with the firm’s name and address. Please review all documents pertaining to this request before submitting requested information. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., CDT, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Specifications may be obtained from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Department, Chelsea Ranew, 20859 Central Ave E Room G40, Blountstown, Florida, 32424 cranew@calhouncountygov.com, telephone (850) 674-8075.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any one or all proposals, or any part of any proposal, to waive any informality in any proposal, and to award a contract deemed to be in the best interest of the County.
Legal Notice
Calhoun County
Request for Proposals for Local Mitigation Strategy Update
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners requests proposals from qualified consulting firms to update the Local Mitigation Strategy. The purpose of the update is to enhance Calhoun County’s LMS by producing a program of activities that will best address the vulnerability to hazards specific to Calhoun County. The LMS update will identify sources of hazards, frequency and severity of these hazards and cost-effective mitigation measures. It will be consistent with Calhoun County’s Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS), the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) floodplain management process as identified by the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The Scope of Work will be comprised of the following elements as required by the CRS Program, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and 44 CFR 201.6. Tasks include the Local Mitigation Strategy planning process, plan content, and plan adoption and review.
Evaluation Criteria:
1. Successful Experience with Local Mitigation Strategy Plan Requirements,
Review and Adoption Process (40 points)
2. Management and Staff Qualifications, Availability (20 points)
3. Understanding of Local Needs and Approach to Project (20 points)
4. Reputation and Client References (20 points)
Questions shall be addressed in writing and directed to Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, telephone 850-674-8075, or cranew@calhouncountygov.com, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 on. The County reserves the right to request clarification of any information submitted by proposers, and with suitable basis, also reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process.
This project is funded through the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant program with funding provided through the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Upon award, the chosen subcontractor: (i) will be bound by the terms of the FDEM Agreement with Calhoun County, (ii) is bound by all applicable state and federal laws and regulations, and (iii) shall hold the Division and Sub-Recipient harmless against all claims of whatever nature arising out of the subcontractor’s performance of work under Calhoun County’s Agreement with FDEM, to the extent allowed and required by law.
A person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of the threshold amount provided in s. 287.017 for CATEGORY TWO for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list.
Proposals are due by 1:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, July 16 ,2019. Submit one original and five copies to the Calhoun County Clerk to the Board, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, in a sealed package marked: “PROPOSAL FOR LOCAL MITIGATION STRATEGY UPDATE” Late proposals will not be considered. Proposals will be opened publicly at the County Commission regular Board meeting located at the Emergency Operations Center located in the basement of the courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 on Tuesday, July 16 ,2019 at 5:00 PM (CST) and evaluated by the County Commissioners at a later date. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer and procurer.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 860
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 32-2n-11-0710-0003-0100
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 3, Mirror Lakes Homesites First Addition, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being a part of the East 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
York Investments Corp.
4244 W. 16th Avenue
Hialeah, Fl. 33012
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 754
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-2700
Lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block 9, Lake Center Subdivision as per Plat recorded in Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Juan Contijoch and Ailsa Simon
837 Madrid St.
Coral Gables, Fl. 33134
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 739
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-4100
Lots Forty-One (41) and Forty-Two (42), ion Block Two (2) of Lake Center Subdivision according to the Official Plat thereof; filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957 and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLeg
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)