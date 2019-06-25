Barbara Ann Whitfield, age 73, of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Blountstown.
Ann was born on January 1, 1946 in Altha, FL to Jordan Guy and Pearl (Keel) Guy and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and along with her husband, a cross country truck driver with the handle of Lady Trapper. Ann also worked as a secretary bookkeeper for the Calhoun County Adult School for 10 years. She loved sewing, cooking, Florida State football and especially loved and was so very proud of her family. She attended the Abe Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Jordan Guy and Pearl (Keel) Guy; husband, Jimmy Carl Whitfield; son, Jimmy Carl Whitfield, Jr.; brothers and sisters and other family members: Buddy Guy and Judy; J. R. O’Brian, Foots Wilkerson, Mary Bowden, Dorothy Tipton and John; Travis Guy and Nellie.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Renee Wallace and husband, Ricky of Altha, FL, Brenda Green and husband, Henry of Bristol, FL, Julie Suber and husband, Terry of Bristol, FL; brother, James Guy and his wife, Janice of Crestview, FL; sisters: Willie Mae O’Brian of Tallahassee, FL, Emily Marie McGee of Panama City, FL, Lois Bennett of Altha, FL, Betty Wilkenson of Monticello, FL, Johnnie Sellers and husband, Johnny of Bristol, FL, Audrey Peddie and husband, Tony of Bristol, FL, Hester Coyne and husband, Tim of Virginia; grandchildren: Brooke Ashley Everett, Chelsea Marie Travis and husband, David, Keaton Whitfield Suber and Hannelore Dillan Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.