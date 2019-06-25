Judith Kay Whitehead, 78, of Beaumont, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Christus Hospital-St Elizabeth, Beaumont.
Judy was born on January 16, 1941, to Nora Garrie Perkins and Lawrence “Cotton” Perkins, in Dequincy, Louisiana. Judy enjoyed planning and hosting family and friends for celebrations and the occasional card game of Bridge and Canasta. Some of her fondest memories were of times spent with the Camp Fire Girls, and in later years, having all of her family together at her home.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Rezsutek and her husband, Michael, of Beaumont; Christopher Whitehead and his wife, Davlyn, of Breckenridge, Texas; and Mary Boudreaux of Beaumont; brother, Larry Perkins and his wife, Judy, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Culton Speer and his wife, Gena, of Waco, Daniel Whitehead, Kayce Whitehead, Joseph Rezsutek, and Brandon McCurry; and great-grandchild, Zayden Armstrong.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Daniel Leonard Whitehead.
A gathering of Mrs. Whitehead’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. with her memorial mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard’s Crematorium under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38501 or Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.