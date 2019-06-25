Lossie Lea Mercer Larkins, 94 of Bristol, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Blountstown.
Lossie was born in Hosford, Florida September 18, 1924 to the late Lewis Mercer and Della Jeanette (Duggar) Mercer. She was a native and lifelong resident of Liberty County and was of the Mormon faith. She loved to hunt and cared for children until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.W. Larkins; brothers, Mac and Thomas Mercer; sisters, Charlotte (Lottie) McCallister, Evelyn Hobbs, L.V. Spears and Evelyn Hall; and a son-in-law, Jack Joyner.
Survivors include her daughter Barbara Joyner of Bristol; a sister in law, Betty Mercer of Hosford; very special friends, Marie Covington and Sue Bodie who was like a second daughter; a host of Nieces, Nephews and many other extended family members.
Services to honor and celebrate Lossie’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. est., June 26, 2019, from Lake Mystic Cemetery with Reverend Matt Basford officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. est. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation for the care, love and concern shown to Mrs. Larkins and her extended family during her stay.