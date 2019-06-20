Altha Ponytails win District Title; heading to state

The Altha 12U Ponytails are the District 2 Champions after defeating Sneads, Franklin County, and Sneads again Sunday for the title in the District Tournament held in Carrabelle this past weekend.
They will now travel to Belleview, FL for the State Championship beginning July 11th.
Team members pictured are, bottom, l-r: Aubree Whitfield, Layla Goins, Tarrin McCrone, Khloe Schamens, Abbigayle Pena, Appalonia Neal; back row, l-r - Sarah Bland, Reagan Roberts, Cha’miya Williams, Emma Dalton, Megan McClain and Tashira Black. Coaches are Charles (Chucky) McCrone, Dallas Hogans and Larry McClain.