Blountstown Angels 10U won District title Monday

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, June 20. 2019
Comments (0)
The Blountstown Angels 10U captured the District 2 Championship Monday and will travel to Belleview, Florida for the State Championship Tournament July 11-15.

The Angels defeated Franklin County 12-0 in 3 innings to claim the title in Carrabelle.

Team members and coaches are, bottom l-r: Emma Ridley, Marley Barfield, Keirsten Green, Kimoni Hardy, Natalie Smith, Jadyn Jacobs; top l-r - Coach Jenny Ridley, KK Fleck, Cyianna Smith, Avery Cooper, Jalynn Copeland, Emmaleigh Williams, Coach Marissa Barfield, Halle Barnhart, Coach Hillary Barnhart.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 