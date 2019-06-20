Blountstown Angels 10U won District title Monday

The Blountstown Angels 10U captured the District 2 Championship Monday and will travel to Belleview, Florida for the State Championship Tournament July 11-15.
The Angels defeated Franklin County 12-0 in 3 innings to claim the title in Carrabelle.
Team members and coaches are, bottom l-r: Emma Ridley, Marley Barfield, Keirsten Green, Kimoni Hardy, Natalie Smith, Jadyn Jacobs; top l-r - Coach Jenny Ridley, KK Fleck, Cyianna Smith, Avery Cooper, Jalynn Copeland, Emmaleigh Williams, Coach Marissa Barfield, Halle Barnhart, Coach Hillary Barnhart.