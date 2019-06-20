Governor appoints Darryl Taylor, Jr., Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools

Governor Ron DeSantis announced last Tuesday afternoon his appointment of Darryl Taylor, Jr., as Calhoun County’s Superintendent of Schools. He will serve the remainder of the term vacated by Ralph Yoder earlier this year who accepted a position with the Department of Transportation.
Taylor has most recently served as Principal of Carr Elementary and Middle School in Clarksville and was serving as interim Superintendent of Schools at the request of the Calhoun County School Board. Taylor has worked in the Calhoun County school system for over 25 years as a teacher and guidance counselor. He had earned his master’s degree in education from Florida State University.
His father, Darryl Taylor, Sr., served two terms as School Superintendent from 1988 until 1996.