UF IFAS Liberty County provided some great learning fun for county youth thanks to the hard work of many. The American Sewing Guild, Tallahassee Chapter provided the projects and expertise to eight county youth for our Sewing Day Camp to 8 youths. UF IFAS FCS & 4-H Agents from Washington, Gulf and Liberty Counties taught the Food Challenge Camp to fourteen youths. Check out the accomplishments!
Our sewing group completed several projects including a scissors case, a casserole carrier, remote control holder and a messenger bag. The instruction provided by the Ann Allshouse and company with the American Sewing Guild was phenomenal, thank you for volunteering your time and talents!
Liberty County 4-H day camp fun
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)