Liberty County 4-H day camp fun

Thursday, June 20. 2019
UF IFAS Liberty County provided some great learning fun for county youth thanks to the hard work of many. The American Sewing Guild, Tallahassee Chapter provided the projects and expertise to eight county youth for our Sewing Day Camp to 8 youths. UF IFAS FCS & 4-H Agents from Washington, Gulf and Liberty Counties taught the Food Challenge Camp to fourteen youths. Check out the accomplishments!
Our sewing group completed several projects including a scissors case, a casserole carrier, remote control holder and a messenger bag. The instruction provided by the Ann Allshouse and company with the American Sewing Guild was phenomenal, thank you for volunteering your time and talents!

Food Challenge Camp provided instruction on hand washing, kitchen safety, food safety, various cooking techniques and finally, daily team cooking challenges similar to the Food Networks ‘Chopped’ competition. Each days lessons built on the previous day. Additionally, there were bonus lessons from making pizza dough to napkin folding. Not only did the kids learn that Quinoa is a vegetable (the leaves), a grain and a protein, but they cooked it during a challenge!

These camps introduced life skills that we all should know and use. Buttons come off or hems need to be re-stitched and basic sewing skills are the key to allowing one to make those quick fixes. We all eat and tend to eat healthier when meals are prepared at home. All of the lessons taught during these camps provided basic life skills that are applicable to everyone. Thank you to all that made these camps.









