Sheriff's Log for 06/19/19

Crime
Wednesday, June 19. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
June 10
Carolyn Manning Burkhardt - convicted felon registration
George Washington Byrd - non support of children or spouse
Walter Lee Faulk - convicted felon registration
James Michael Watson - non support of children or spouse
June 12
Joel Nathan Millaway - burglary/dewelling structore or conveyance armed
June 13
Justin Mikel Barker - contempt of court/violence injunction protection domestic violence

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 13
Gregory Jerome Hunt - possession of schedule II substance, no drivers license
June15
Thornton Lee Moses - possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant
June 16
Morgan Lorene Royal-Mckenzie - out of county warrant
Jay Edward Johnson - violation of probation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


