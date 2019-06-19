CALHOUN COUNTY
June 10
Carolyn Manning Burkhardt - convicted felon registration
George Washington Byrd - non support of children or spouse
Walter Lee Faulk - convicted felon registration
James Michael Watson - non support of children or spouse
June 12
Joel Nathan Millaway - burglary/dewelling structore or conveyance armed
June 13
Justin Mikel Barker - contempt of court/violence injunction protection domestic violence
Sheriff's Log for 06/19/19
