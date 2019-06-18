Linda Dianne Keith, age 69, of White City, FL passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
Dianne was born on August 20, 1949 in Blountstown to James Marion Goodman, Jr. and Annie Faye (Bridges) and had lived in Calhoun and Gulf Counties for most of her life. She was a retired Telephone Company operator and dispatcher for over 40 years. Dianne was preceded in death by her father, James Marion Goodman, Jr., brother, James Solon Goodman, Sr. She was a member of the White City Baptist Church.
Survivors include, mother, Annie Faye Bridges Goodman of White City, FL; sister, Janet Roberts of Port St. Joe, FL; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm (EDT) at White City Baptist Church in White City with Reverend Nick Davis officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family wishes for contributions to be made to the Gideon International Bible Association.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.