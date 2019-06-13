County Schools have major repair projects underway

Carr School Principal Darryl Taylor, Jr. was called upon by the Calhoun County School Board before the school year ended to assume the role as interim Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Although he still helps when needed at Carr, he now faces the daily challenges of dealing with insurance and contractors to get the School District’s buildings ready for the next school year following the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael last October.
Hurricane Michael damaged every school in the district, some much worse than others. Blountstown Elementary School suffered the most damage and some of the young students finished the school year at either Blountstown Middle School or Blountstown High School.
“Right now, we’re seeing meaningful progress. Concrete has been poured at Bowles Field and bleachers and lights have been ordered. Bid packets have beenreviewed for roofing projects at BHS and the contractor has been selected. Architects are working on plans for projects at Altha, Carr and BMS. We’re on the verge of starting bigger repair projects countywide,” Taylor reported Monday.
School maintenance crews have done many of the smaller jobs while teachers, school personnel and volunteers have done their part as well.
“Looking at insurance allowances, we feel we have been treated fairly at this point,” Taylor noted.
It is not clear at this time if any of the $19 billion federal disaster relief money will make its way to Calhoun County. “Looking at it right now, we’re not aware of any funds that are specific to local schools,” Taylor added.
Calhoun County Schools were an “A” District last year Taylor proudly pointed out. The school year ended with approximately 30 students less than when the school year started, but that could increase when the new year begins.
Plans for now have Blountstown Elementary School Pre-K through 2nd grade students in portables at the Blountstown Elementary School site. Third, fourth, and fifth grade BES students will be at Blountstown Middle School. Sixth, seventh, and eighth grade BMS students will be at Blountstown High School. Altha and Carr classrooms will start the school year in their regular classrooms.
The Calhoun County School District is waiting on Governor DeSantis to name his appointment as interim School Superintendent to replace Ralph Yoder.