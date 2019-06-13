Forest Service 100% reimbursement grant program will assist local departments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – June 7th, the Florida Forest Service announced that 100% reimbursement is now available for volunteer fire departments in counties impacted by Hurricane Michael through the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Program, a program that provides federal financial, technical and other assistance to State Foresters to organize, train and equip fire departments in rural areas to prevent and suppress fires. Counties include Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington.
According to Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall, the grant program has utilized for the last 18 years. “However, it was always a 50/50 grant, meaning they’d only reimburse 50% of the cost. Now that it’s a 100% grant, we can get some much needed equipment,” the Chief explained.
“We are doing everything we can to help the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Michael,” said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “This program is one way we can help the local fire departments be better equipped to help respond and protect citizens as well their homes and communities.”
Funding provided through the VFA Grant is distributed to fire departments with the greatest need and can be used for the purchase of wildland and structural personal protective gear, communications equipment, water handling equipment and training. Traditionally, the VFA funding covers 50% of eligible purchases.
Volunteer fire departments can download the VFA Federal Funding Application online or by contacting Matt Weinell with the Florida Forest Service at (850) 681-5931.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com
.