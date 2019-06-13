Woman’s Club District 2 workshop

GFWC Gulf Coast Woman’s Club hosted the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs District 2 Workshop on June 1st in Panama City. Over 77 ladies attended representing membership across Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. Upon entry, each member was gifted with a shell necklace. Door prizes and Raffle items added fun along with funds for local community service projects.
The meeting was called to order by the District 2 Director, Jane Powell of the Marianna Woman’s Club. Powell announced the District 2 winners of General Federation of Women’s Clubs-FL awards. This annual statewide competition is based on club size and focus of community improvement projects.
Blountstown Woman’s Club (BWC) received a 2018 Honor Score designation as well as two first place awards in Legislation- Public Policy and Junior Special Project. Honor Score was earned through monetary donations to Canine Companions, Shot@Life, March of Dimes, St Jude’s and Very Special Arts. In kind contributions were made to Operation Smile.
BWC reported 4 projects under Legislative and Public Policy. These included Protesting Fracking Permits in Calhoun County by Signing in Red, Proclaiming Our Views by Voting, Working an Election Site, Passing On GFWC Legislative Updates and Participating in Person: Calhoun County Commission Meetings. The Junior Special Project Award was received for sending the fronts of greeting cards to St Jude’s to support their effort in providing teens with life and work skills.
Patty Fisher of GFWC Woman’s Club of Wewahitchka competed across the 14 districts comprising the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs. Her selection as the 2018 volunteer of the year recognized her tireless recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael. Fisher will represent Florida at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs national conference held in Austin, Texas, June 28-30. For more information on living the volunteer spirit by serving locally visit GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club on FaceBook or email blountstownwomansclub@gmail.com
