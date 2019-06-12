Timothy Jerome (Bubba) Dykes II, age 18, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home.
Bubba was born in Marianna, FL on July 21, 2000 to Timothy Jerome Dykes and Barbara Cole and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Cole. Bubba was of the Holiness Faith.
Survivors include,
Mother, Barbara Cole of Altha, FL
Father, Timothy Jerome Dykes of Bristol, FL
Sister, Haley Dykes of Altha, FL
Half-sister, Victoria
Maternal grandfather, John Cole of Altha, FL
Paternal grandmother, Brenda Butcher of Bristol, FL
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 9:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Edenfield Cemetery in Altha with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment will follow. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.