Sheriff's Log for 06/12/19

Wednesday, June 12. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
June 5
Bret Waibel - violation of probation
June 6
Lora Marie Penn - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Jeffrey Brian Laramore - stalking/follow harass another, trespassing/structure or conveyance
June 8
Richard Bozeman - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm, battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
June 9
Stephen Clark - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 4
Jessica Nicole Pynes - driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsequent offense
Bret Kenneth Waibel - out of county warrant
June 5
Pamela Mayo - failure to appear
Amanda Lee Shipman - violation of probation
June 7
Christina Marie Coakley - violation of probation
Janetta Lynne Jones - introduction, removal or possession of certain articles-unlawful written communication
Paula Faye Wilson - theft
June 8
Jessica Mumford - violation of probation
