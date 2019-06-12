CALHOUN COUNTY
June 5
Bret Waibel - violation of probation
June 6
Lora Marie Penn - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Jeffrey Brian Laramore - stalking/follow harass another, trespassing/structure or conveyance
June 8
Richard Bozeman - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm, battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
June 9
Stephen Clark - out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 06/12/19
