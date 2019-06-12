Legals for 06-12-19
Wednesday, June 12. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 354
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0101
Lots 1 and 10, and the East 1/2 of Lots 9 and 2, Block “T” Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, Florida, according to the survey made by W.J. Franklin and being a part of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
GC2018092545-010001-5117:
WINDOW REPLACEMENT SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ (Contractor Direct Repair Program) in limited partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County Health Department | 19611 W Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project. For full bid specification package, please visit calhouncountygov.com.
•Bids shall be received no later than 6/14/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
•Include Subject Line Reference: GC2018092545_010001_5117: Window Replacement Services
•Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law.
•Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
•Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Factors other than price may affect the bid award, such as ability to complete work in allotted time, quality of work performed, criteria of the FMIT Member, or other contributing factors.
•Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected.
•SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program
Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing hurricanemichael@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Calhoun County Damaged Guardrail Replacement
This project will include furnishing and installing new guardrail to replace all guardrail on the Calhoun County Road System that were damaged due to Hurricane Michael. Damaged guardrail locations vary throughout the county. An inventory with lat/lon locations of damaged guardrail can be provided upon request.
Specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Brandon Purvis at (850) 674-3300 or at bpurvis@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for “Calhoun County Damaged Guardrail Replacement”
Bids will be received until 1:00 PM(CST), on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM(CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
EXISTING ALTHA PUBLIC SCHOOL
SELECTIVE DEMOLITION
25793 MAIN STREET
ALTHA, FLORIDA 32421
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for the demolition of Building #1 for the existing public school in Altha, Florida. The demolition consists of approximately 25,000 square feet and it includes selective hazardous material abatement, testing, and monitoring. All Bids must be on a lump sum basis; segregated Bids will not be accepted.
All Bidders are to submit with Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on June 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM CST at the existing site, 25793 North Main Street, Altha, FL 32421. All questions at the Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractors and Subcontractors shall be presented on the “Request for Clarification” form. See Section 000100 - Instructions to Bidders.
Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 2:00 PM CST on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the conference room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Office, 20859 Central Ave E., Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida
(850) 385-6153
General Contractors and Mechanical, Plumbing and Electrical Subcontractors may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents at the Architect’s office in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders upon depositing the sum of $50 for an electronic set. Contractors will be limited to two (2) sets of Bidding Documents. Bidders may receive bid documents in one of the following manners: (1) bring deposit check and pick up bid documents at the Architect’s office; (2) mail in deposit check and bid documents will be shipped by UPS ground $20.00 C.O.D. to cover shipping and handling; or (3) mail in deposit check and include a separate check of $10.00 for handling and your FedEx or UPS account number for shipping.
Other interested parties may purchase complete sets of Bidding Documents for the sum of $50.00 for an electronic set, which is non-refundable.
Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A letter from a bonding company must accompany each bid, stating that the bidder is capable of obtaining all bonds required by the Construction Documents.
The Calhoun County School Board reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board until 12:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, July 11, 2019, for the purchase of the following:
LP Gas for use in lunchrooms and schools of Calhoun County.
Gasoline and Diesel for use in the operation of public vehicles, school buses and school plants.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the School Superintendent, 20859 Central Ave. E., Rm. G-20, Blountstown, Florida. Bid forms must be used by each bidder submitting a bid. Otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time, even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman
Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Interim Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
The Calhoun County School Board will receive sealed bids until 12:00 PM CT, Thursday, July 11, 2019, for the purchase of the following:
Milk Products (Low Fat 1% and Fat Free Unflavored, Fat Free Flavored Chocolate, and Strawberry) for use in the school cafeterias for the bid period of July 11, 2019 – June 30, 2020.
Any additional information or bid forms required may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 20859 Central Avenue East, RM-G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Each bidder submitting a bid must use bid forms, otherwise bids will not be considered.
Any bid submitted after the specified hour and date will not be opened or considered. The Board accepts no responsibility for mailed proposals that arrive at the Superintendent’s Office after the above stated time even though the envelope may reflect a postmark prior to the above stated date.
The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. The decision of the Board will be final. No bid may be withdrawn by any bidder for a period of thirty (30) days after bids are opened.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Calhoun County School Board
ATTEST: Darryl Taylor, Jr., Interim Superintendent Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF FICTITIOUS NAME
REGISTRATION
We hereby give notice to register in compliance with Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Chipola Seamless Cutters, 25846 NE George Maloy Lane, Altha, FL 32421 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, FL
OWNERS NAME & ADDRESS: Kenneth Oliva and Dolores Brogdon, 25846 NE George Maloy Lane, Altha, FL 32421.Legal Notice
LEGAL NOTICE
C W ROBERTS CONTRACTING, INC., 3372 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners for construction of the North Taxiway A Extension, Calhoun County Airport. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this time period with the Engineer, Avcon, Inc., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578.Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE CONTINUATION OF THE SIX-CENT GAS AND FUEL TAX, TO BE KNOWN AS THE “LOCAL OPTION GAS TAX”; PROVIDING FOR AND EFFECTIVE DATE AND TERM; PROVIDING FOR DISTRIBUTION OF A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO MUNICIPALITIES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE FOR THE ORDINANCE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 6:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 25th day of June, 2019, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 28th day of May, 2019.
/s/ Carla Hand
CARLA HAND, Clerk
