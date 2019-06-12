Clyde Segers, 85 of Altha, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Blountstown.
Clyde was born September 25, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Willie Clifton Segers and Alma G. (Ayers) Segers. He was a lifelong resident of Calhoun county and was a veteran serving in the United States Army. Clyde was a retired electrician and an active member of Macedonia’s First Baptist Church.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and Jerry Segers and a grandson, Zack Segers.
Survivors include his sons, Byron Segers of Pennsylvania and Shannon Segers and his wife Monica of Altha; his sisters, Joyce Waldorff of Bartow and Irene Holcomb of Sycamore Community; a sister-in-law, Wanda Segers of Lynn Haven; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate Clyde’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery near Blountstown. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449