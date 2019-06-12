James Phillip Mayo, 59 of Altha, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Blountstown.
James was born March 1, 1960 in Marianna, Florida to the late James Willard and Janice (Allen) Mayo. James had been a dredge boat worker and had been attending Blountstown Nazarene Church.
Survivors include his son, James Dillon Mayo of Gainesville; a stepson Ricky Joe Eakes of Mississippi; a daughter, Ashley Curlee of Blountstown; his brothers, Ricky Mayo and his wife Cheryl of Altha and Mike Mayo and his wife Debbie of Clarksville; his sister, Kim Bailey of Blountstown; a half-sister, Virginia Lewarre of Blountstown and a grandchild, Jayce Downs.
Services to honor and celebrate James’ life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.