Daisy Faye Faircloth, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Panama City.
Faye was born in Bristol, Florida, December 21, 1939 to the late Duncan U.F. and Annie Belle (Montford) Alford. She was retired as an administrative assistant with the Army Crops of Engineers in Chattahoochee and Panama City. She was a devout Christian woman who loved her family and friends. She loved to crochet and read Christian books. The love of her life in her final years was her great granddaughter, Jolee Faye Bingham of Marianna who would walk into her room and say “Talk.”
Other than her parents she is also preceded in death by a brother, Duncan Jess Alford and her grandparents, Daniel Webster and Jurusha (Dickson) Alford and Jesse and Ella Mae (Goodman) Montford.
Survivors include her loving daughter Lynn (Faircloth) Pitts and her husband Richmond of Clarksville; her grandchildren, Brittney Evers of Pensacola and Rebecca Bigham and her husband Lee of Marianna; great grandchildren, Hailey and Bryce Lambeth both of Blountstown, Ava Grace and Jolee Faye Bigham both of Marianna and Jaceton Evers of Pensacola; three sisters Nedra Mae Owens and her husband Doyle of Chattahoochee, Rusha Kay Sims and her husband Billy of Phenix City, Alabama and Zilla Gay Thompson and her husband Jerry of Grand Ridge; a brother Daniel Ray Alford and his wife Karen of Chattahoochee; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. ET, June 6, 2019 from the Calvary Baptist Church in Chattahoochee with Reverend Mark Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Chattahoochee. The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET at the church prior to services.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449