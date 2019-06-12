Sara Burns Cody Gaskin was born on January 3rd, 1926 in Selma, Alabama.
She was the first child to be born in Selma in 1926 so her parents were given a gift certificate for groceries at one of the Selma grocery stores. I am sure this came in handy since she was born weighing in at a little over 13 pounds.
She was somewhat of a tomboy growing up. She could often be found playing with the children at the Selma Methodist Children’s Home that was only a block from her house.
Sara graduated from Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama with a major in English Literature and a minor in Physical Education in 1948. She and several of her classmates came to north Florida straight out of college to teach. She taught in Blountstown for a year, Port St. Joe for a year, Parker for a year and then moved back to Blountstown to teach.
She married Jack in 1953 and gave birth to a son, Bill, in 1954 and to a son, Ben, in 1957. Shortly after Ben was born, Sara went to work for the State of Florida in the Welfare Department. She retired from the State in the early 1980’s. At the time of her retirement, she was the Supervisor of Welfare for seven counties at started in Chattahoochee and ended in Apalachicola.
She was an active member of the Blountstown United Methodist Church and the Blountstown UMW.
She enjoyed flowers and plants and took great pleasure in propagating African Violets from her own cuttings to share with family and friends. She also enjoyed making pound cakes for people. She picked up painting after she retired and became a rather prolific painter of country life scenes.
Sara is proceeded in death by her husband, Jack, her son, Ben, her brother Gene and his wife, Betty, her parents Howard and Madge Cody and numerous friends like Midge Eldridge and Fran Mayo.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that those of you that would like to make a contribution in Sara’s memory, please contribute to the Blountstown United Methodist Church to aid in the repairs from Hurricane Michael, or to a United Methodist Children’s Home or to a charity of your choice that aids in disaster relief.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at the Blountstown United Methodist Church with Reverend Nick Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (CDT) at the Blountstown United Methodist Church.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.