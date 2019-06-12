Joseph D. Hand, age 62, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Blountstown, FL.
Joseph was born on May 5, 1957 in Blountstown to Seebron Hand and Maxine (Bodiford) Hand and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening , planting and gathering fruit from his fruit trees. Joseph was retired from the Leon County Road Department Surveying Crew and served in the United States Navy. Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Seebron Hand, two sisters, Rose Booth and Becky Dugan. He was a member of Altha Methodist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Maxine Hand of Blountstown, FL; one brother, Franklin E. Hand of Blountstown, FL; four sisters, Sara M. Simmons of Port St. Joe, FL, Jessie M. Ehirch of Blountstown, FL, Janie M. Hobbs of Altha, FL, Susan M. Hand of Altha, FL; a host of nieces and nephews and the love of his life, his puppy, Trazs.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Martha Hyles officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.