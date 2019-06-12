Eunice M. (Cooper) Griffin, age 85, of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.
Eunice was born on October 30, 1933 in Tarpon Springs, FL to Marion Oscar Cooper and Myrtle Lee (Boone) Cooper and had lived in Blountstown since 1992 coming from Liberty County. She was a homemaker and a member of Kinard Community Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert (Shorty) Griffin, three brothers, James, Herman and Bobby Cooper.
Survivors include, two sons, Donnie Griffin and wife, Edna of Newington, GA, Tommy Joseph Griffin of Bristol, FL; two daughters, Lois Jean Perkins of Blountstown, FL, Patricia Dianne Lee of Blountstown, FL; one brother, Billy Cooper and wife, Marilyn of Woodville, FL; seven grandchildren, James Barrs and wife, Tammy of Tallahassee, FL, Chase Barrs of Panama City, FL, Tommy Greist and wife, Chastity of Perry, FL; Donald Greist of Gainesville, FL; Rebekah Shepard and husband, Mike of Rincon, GA; Adam Griffin of MS, Taylor Arnold of Live Oak, FL; nine great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Phil; best friend, Nancy Story of Blountstown, FL.
Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Cypress Creek Cemetery in Kinard, FL with Sister Edna Griffin officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.