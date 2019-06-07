Mr. Frankie R. (Frank) Suggs, age 81, of Altha, FL (Red Oak Community) past away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home.
Frank was born on September 27, 1937 in Warsaw, FL to Hosie Suggs and Mattie (Johns) Suggs and had lived in Altha since 1980 coming from Indian Town, FL. Frank enjoyed hunting, gardening, eating good groceries and most of all loved his family. Frank served in the United States Army for two tours. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hosie Suggs and Mattie (Johns) Suggs, four brothers, Herman, J. Lee, Snip and Man Suggs. Frank attended the Red Oak Mennonite Church.
Survivors include,
Wife, Anna Lou Suggs of Altha, FL
Two sons, Ronald M. Suggs and wife, April of Altha, FL
Carlton Reese Suggs and wife, Terry of Altha, FL
Three grandchildren, J.R. Suggs, Ricky Suggs and Jenny Suggs
One great-grandchild-Isabella Suggs
2 step-grandchildren, Josh Underwood and Josh Mooney
5 step-great grandchildren, J.T. Mooney, Paige Mooney, Hayden Mooney, Jayden Underwood and Georgia Underwood
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Allan Nichols, Reverend Darrell Johnson and William Earl Sewell officiating. Interment will follow in the Hugh Comerford Cemetery in The Red Oak Community in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm (CDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.