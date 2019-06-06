Carr Kindergarten Graduation

Thursday, June 6. 2019
Carr School held its Kindergarten Graduation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Congratulations to our 2019 Kindergarten graduates!

Thank you to our School Board Member Mr. Clifford Newsome for donating the caps and gowns for our Kindergarteners!
