Plans are underway to move Anders building to Settlement

Many people in our community remember a time when International Harvester tractors were parked on the corner of Angle and North Main Streets in Blountstown, Florida. A few folks even remember the time when that property was a home to mules. Mules were brought in on the M&B railroad, unloaded, and marched down the street to the Anders’ stables. The mules were sold and traded to be used in farming, turpentine and timber operations and on local family homesteads.
Many of us can remember when the last of the IH tractors left the Anders’ equipment yard, and a few can even remember when, in the late 1950’s the last mule left the yard.
Times changed, though, and the Anders International Harvester farm equipment dealership was closed in 1985. The shop remained open until 2000.
Saving Downtown Blountstown, Inc., along with the Anders family, had been looking at the possibility of restoring the stables at its present site, but due to considerable damage from the hurricane, that is no longer a good option.
Working with the Pioneer Settlement, the decision has been made to dismantle the old building piece by piece and move it to the settlement to be reassembled. The Anders family has agreed to donate the building and the settlement has agreed to help save this part of our community’s history.
The Anders stable on North Main Street has stood vigil over downtown Blountstown for more than 100 years. With continued hard work and community support, the dream of saving this building can become a reality and future generations will have the opportunity to understand the importance that this landmark played in our county’s development.