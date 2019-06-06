After nearly eight months Hurricane disaster relief for Panhandle is passed

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a disaster supplemental that will provide much-needed funds to Florida’s Northwest communities, which were devastated by Hurricane Michael almost eight months ago. Despite the Senate passing the measure on Thursday, May 23, 2019 by an overwhelming 85-8 bipartisan vote, Speaker Pelosi sent her conference home for a district work period, unnecessarily delaying the passage of the disaster supplemental for nearly two weeks.
“After an unnecessary delay, the House finally passed the disaster relief agreement that passed the Senate nearly two weeks ago,” Rubio said.
“Finally, Northwest Florida communities recovering from Hurricane Michael will get the funds they need to recover from this deadly storm. I will continue to work with the administration and Governor DeSantis on the implementation of this disaster relief bill to ensure it serves the needs of the Florida Panhandle.”
The $19.1 billion disaster supplemental contains funds to address 2018 hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other 2019 natural disasters. Florida’s agriculture industry will benefit, having access to more than $4.4 billion in funding. The bill also provides $1.67 billion in funding for the Air Force, of which they will use to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base. It includes multiple provisions related to Puerto Rico including: $600 million for disaster nutrition assistance; $304 million in Community Development Block Grant funds; and $5 million for a Puerto Rico Nutrition Study to assess the impact of additional benefits provided through disaster nutrition assistance.
The bill also reauthorizes the National Flood Insurance Program through September 30, 2019.