Sheriff's Log for 06-05-19

Wednesday, June 5. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
May 29
Malcolm Snowden - violation of probation
Trumie Lock - out of county warrant
May 30
Derrick Dewayne Nixon - driving while license suspended, habitual offender
Abraham Doyle Peacock - possession of synthetic marijuana, damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
Donny Ray Tucker - convicted felon registration
May 31
Jeremy Edgar Baggett - violation of probation
Stephen James Bursley - out of county warrant
Donnie Noah Whitfield - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
June 1
Franklin Kevin Johnson - non support of children or spouse

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 30
Brandon Scott Cross - 2 counts of aggravated assault, out of county warrant
David Matthew Wright - violation of probation
Robert Austin Marquardt - violation of probation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


