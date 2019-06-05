CALHOUN COUNTY
May 29
Malcolm Snowden - violation of probation
Trumie Lock - out of county warrant
May 30
Derrick Dewayne Nixon - driving while license suspended, habitual offender
Abraham Doyle Peacock - possession of synthetic marijuana, damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
Donny Ray Tucker - convicted felon registration
May 31
Jeremy Edgar Baggett - violation of probation
Stephen James Bursley - out of county warrant
Donnie Noah Whitfield - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
June 1
Franklin Kevin Johnson - non support of children or spouse
Sheriff's Log for 06-05-19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)