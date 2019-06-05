Legals for 06-05-19
Wednesday, June 5. 2019
Legal Notice
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,
Petitioner
vs.
DURWIN L. GOODMAN, Case #42929
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: DURWIN L. GOODMAN,
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Administrative Complaint has been filed against you seeking to revoke your CORRECTIONAL Certificate in accordance with Section 943.1395, F.S., and any rules promulgated thereunder.
You are required to serve a written copy of your intent to request a hearing pursuant to Section 120.57, F.S. upon Dean Register, Director, Criminal Justice Professionalism Program, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, P. O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1489, on or before July 13, 2019. Failure to do so will result in a default being entered against you to Revoke said certification pursuant to Section 120.60, F.S., and Rule 11B-27, F.A.C.
Dated: May 13, 2019
Dean Register, Professionalism Director
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
By: -s- Terri Bremer, Division Representative
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 354
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0101
Lots 1 and 10, and the East 1/2 of Lots 9 and 2, Block “T” Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, Florida, according to the survey made by W.J. Franklin and being a part of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2019-CP-000015
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GLENDA FAYE VICKERY,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of GLENDA FAYE VICKERY deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000015, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was June 28, 2018; that the total value of the estate is $75,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME ADDRESS
BRANTON VICKERY, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR REBECCA FAYE VICKERY - 23340 NE BRANTON VICKERY ROAD, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
BRANTON VICKERY - 23340 NE BRANTON VICKERY ROAD, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 29, 2019
Person Giving Notice:
Branton Vickery, Petitioner
23340 NE Branton Vickery Road
Blountstown, FL 32424
Phone (850) 643-8683
brvmvp@yahoo.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 353
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0100
W/1/2 of Lots 2 and 9, and ALL of Lots 3,4,5 and 8, Block I, Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, located in part of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
GC2018092545-010001-5117: WINDOW REPLACEMENT SERVICES
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ (Contractor Direct Repair Program) in limited partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County Health Department | 19611 W Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project. For full bid specification package, please visit calhouncountygov.com.
•Bids shall be received no later than 6/14/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
•Include Subject Line Reference: GC2018092545_010001_5117: Window Replacement Services
•Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law.
•Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
•Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Factors other than price may affect the bid award, such as ability to complete work in allotted time, quality of work performed, criteria of the FMIT Member, or other contributing factors.
•Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected.
•SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program
Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing hurricanemichael@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Calhoun County Damaged
Guardrail Replacement
This project will include furnishing and installing new guardrail to replace all guardrail on the Calhoun County Road System that were damaged due to Hurricane Michael. Damaged guardrail locations vary throughout the county. An inventory with lat/lon locations of damaged guardrail can be provided upon request.
Specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Brandon Purvis at (850) 674-3300 or at bpurvis@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for “Calhoun County Damaged Guardrail Replacement”
Bids will be received until 1:00 PM(CST), on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM(CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
Concurrent Notices
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and
Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
June 5, 2019
Responsible Entity: Town of Altha
Attn: Anitta Landers, Town Clerk
P.O. Box 6, Altha, Florida 32421
Phone: 850-762-3280
debroumelis@hotmail.com (note that the message is for Ms. Landers)
To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals
These notices shall satisfy three separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Town of Altha, FL (Town) and funded by a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant 19DB-ON-02-17-02-N27 (CDBG funds) from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The Town intends to undertake a project to be funded by a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The work will include drainage improvements along existing town streets, and paving/repaving of those streets, all within existing road right of way. Locations include Smith, Broad, Oak, 1st through 5th Streets, and J M Dillard Road. There will be no new clearing of land or change of land use, and no new development associated with this project. Permits have been/will be obtained as required.
Other agencies involved in this project include the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the above address, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Finding of No Significant Impact
The Town has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment for the reasons stated above, and through review of additional environmental factors. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the above address. All comments must be received by June 20, 2019. Comments will be considered prior to the Town requesting a release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.
Request for Release of Funds
On or about June 21-24, 2019 the Town will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the project.
The Town certifies to DEO and HUD that David Culpepper, in his capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The State’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town to use the CDBG funds.
Objections to Release of Funds
DEO will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town; (b) the Town has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures at 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to James G. Amison, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CDBG Program, 107 East Madison Street MSC-400, Tallahassee, FL 32399-6508. Potential objectors should contact the Town to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
David Culpepper
Environmental Certifying Official
Mayor, Town of Altha
