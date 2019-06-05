Albert Sidney White, 72 of Blountstown, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at this home.
Sidney was born September 8, 1946 to the late Sidney Albert “Pete” White and Ada Lee (Todd) White and was retired from the State of Florida Forestry Service as a Sr. Forest Ranger. Sidney was also a beekeeper for over 20 years and retired from the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife Myrtle “Tiny Moran” White of Blountstown; his son, Jason Sidney White and his wife Danyel of Tallahassee; sisters, Nancy Simons and her husband Bernie of Altha and Johnnie Faye McDaniel and her husband Billy of Bristol; his grandchildren, Khirsten White of Orlando and Jace and Jaden White both of Tallahassee; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services celebrating and honoring Sidney’s life will be held 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Pine Memorial Cemetery near Blountstown with Reverend David Goodman officiating. The family will receive friends 3-4:30 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home and then will proceed to the cemetery for services.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449