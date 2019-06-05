Billy Gene Barfield, age 81, of Marianna, FL passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Dothan, AL.
Billy was born on February 6, 1938 in Calhoun County to William Elton Barfield and Pansy (Ayers) Barfield and had lived in Jackson County for most of his life. He was a retired self-employed trucker. Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and especially loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Elton Barfield and Pansy (Ayers) Barfield, two brothers, Bernice and Monk Barfield.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Peggy Ann (Kyle) Barfield of Marianna, FL; son, John (Rooster) Barfield and his wife, Miryah of Marianna, FL; stepson, Mike Powell of Sneads, FL; daughter, Judy Daniels of Chattahoochee, FL; brother, Doug Barfield and wife, Janet of Grand Ridge, FL; sister, Alma Hayden of Grand Ridge, FL; four grandchildren, Jessica Porter, Josh Powell, Jake Powell and Jimmy Daniels; three great-grandchildren, Kayley Powell, Olivia Porter and John Porter; sister-in-law, Kathryn Barfield of Grand Ridge, FL.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL with Sonny Coburn officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Ridge.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.