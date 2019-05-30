Coach’s Corner

Tiger Nation,
The Blountstown Fighting Tigers had a great spring with victories over Bay High and Chipley High in a half vs each of those opponents. We have about 45 players out total 9-12 and were happy with the potential shown by our younger group during practice sessions. We still have a lot of work to do this summer to prep ourselves for an exciting 2019. The Staff was very pleased with the effort and hustle in our spring games but as always we see many aspects of the game we can improve on for the fall.
We have a big summer schedule coming up with weights, practices, recruiting camps, FCA padded camps and of course fundraising. Workouts in June will be from 2:00 until 5:30 every Monday-Thursday. The Tiger Football players will be selling huge tubs of laundry detergent the first 2 weeks of June. The tubs are $45 each which includes 640 loads for 7 cents per load. A great deal and the detergent is good for ALL machines including high efficiency and front loaders. We will be getting you more details in the near future. We wanted to pick a product in our fundraising that every family could get lots of use out of and benefit from. Funds raised will help send the Tigers to FCA (Fellowship or Chirstian Athletes) camps in July.
In July the Tigers will be going to FCA camps in Mayo, Fl and Colquitt, Ga to face some great competition. July 12 the Tigers will go over to Mayo Fl to camp to face off with schools like Chiefland, Mayo-Laffeyette, North Fla Christian, Union Co. and others. On July 22 the Tigers will be heading to Colquitt, Ga. Miller Co High to face off with some teams from Georgia. These one day camps are really good for building team chemistry and seeing what all we need to work on and the FCA aspect of the players getting some great life advice and faith instilled. The Michael Guilford youth camp will be held on August 10. This day is so awesome to see all the young future TIgers come be around and get coached up by our current Tigers.
The 2019 Season will be here before we know it. It will be a very exciting one for our fans and Tigers. The schedule is different and tough in 2019 with 2 4A schools, (Bay and Marianna) 1 5 A school (Panama City Arnold) and the defending 2 A state Champs (North Fla Christian) with our rivals like Chipley, Liberty and St Joe. We have one out of state game with Deerfield Windsor (Albany Ga) who in some years is similar to a North Fla Christian. Plus our SSAC conference playoff games before the FHSAA Playoffs begin. To reach our goals and full potential we need a great summer in the weightroom and on the field at practice.
See you soon.
GO BIG RED
Coach Beau Johnson