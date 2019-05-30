Effort underway to save the Leonard Building

Saving Downtown Blountstown, Inc., is in the process of purchasing the building located on the northwest corner of Central Avenue and Pear Street in Blountstown. The property has a rich history and, when restored, will be a wonderful addition to the downtown area. Plans are for commercial rentals on the bottom floor and office space or apartments in the upstairs area.
The original brick building that was located on this property was called the Leonard Building. This photograph was taken in 1916. This building was destroyed by fire in the early 1930’s. The current building was constructed sometime in the 1930’s by the McClellan family.
The success of this project depends in large part on the support of the community. Please contact Sharon Leonard-McCrone at sleonardmccrone@gmail.com
with any questions or suggestions.
Major contributors for this project will have their names listed on a bronze plaque on the outside of the building when restoration is complete. SILVER category contributors will give $1,000, GOLD contributors will give $2,500 and PLATINUM contributors will give $5,000. Donations of any amount will be accepted and a variety of fundraisers will be held in the near future.
In the photo, the building on the right has been purchased by Amy and Adam Johnson of Blountstown and will become a bakery/coffee shop and possibly offer cooking classes. The building on the left in the photo has also seen interest from a potential buyer.