Annual Memorial Day Ceremony held at Calhoun County Courthouse

Posted by
Administrator
in News
Thursday, May 30. 2019
Comments (0)
American Legion Posts 172 and 272 hosted the traditional Memorial Day Ceremony Monday on the Calhoun County Courthouse lawn.

The event featured the placing of the wreath at the memorial and ringing of the bell to honor each Calhoun County soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
















Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 