Sheriff's Log for 05/29/19

Wednesday, May 29. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
May 20
Brion Elexander Hall - trespassing/structure or conveyance
John Hamm - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs 1st offense
Evan Lee Sparks - violation of probation, (2) counts - failure to appear
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of condictional release
May 21
Timmy Ray Merkison - non support of children or spouse
May 22
James Travis Lane - non support of children or spouse
Theodious R. Moore - convicted felon registration
May 23
Mary Diane Pate - out of county warrant
David Matthew Wright - out of county warrant
Ashley Yon - disburbing peace/breach peace
Melissa Henderson - resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
Jennifer Yon - neglect child/without great harm

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 21
Travis William Allen - violation of probation
Brigham Samuel Shuler - sell-possess w/intent to sell methamphetamine w/1000 ft. worship/business, sale of methamphetamine
Harry Chadwell Webb - sale of methamphetamine, sell-possess w/intent to sell methamphetamine w/1000 ft. worship/business, sale of methamphetamine
Daniel Major Brown - loitering or prowling

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
