CALHOUN COUNTY
May 20
Brion Elexander Hall - trespassing/structure or conveyance
John Hamm - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs 1st offense
Evan Lee Sparks - violation of probation, (2) counts - failure to appear
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of condictional release
May 21
Timmy Ray Merkison - non support of children or spouse
May 22
James Travis Lane - non support of children or spouse
Theodious R. Moore - convicted felon registration
May 23
Mary Diane Pate - out of county warrant
David Matthew Wright - out of county warrant
Ashley Yon - disburbing peace/breach peace
Melissa Henderson - resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
Jennifer Yon - neglect child/without great harm
Sheriff's Log for 05/29/19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)