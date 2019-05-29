Legals for 05-29-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, May 29. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Plummer International Investments, C/O Jon Plummer is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 98
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 32-1N-08-0660-0001-0800
Lot 8, Block 1, McClellan’s Addition to City of Blountstown as shown in Plat Book 1, Page 6 in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mr. James Alford (DEC)
C/O Betty J. Watson
6035 Fox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on June 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT
OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,
Petitioner
vs.
DURWIN L. GOODMAN, Case #42929
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: DURWIN L. GOODMAN,
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Administrative Complaint has been filed against you seeking to revoke your CORRECTIONAL Certificate in accordance with Section 943.1395, F.S., and any rules promulgated thereunder.
You are required to serve a written copy of your intent to request a hearing pursuant to Section 120.57, F.S. upon Dean Register, Director, Criminal Justice Professionalism Program, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, P. O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1489, on or before July 13, 2019. Failure to do so will result in a default being entered against you to Revoke said certification pursuant to Section 120.60, F.S., and Rule 11B-27, F.A.C.
Dated: May 13, 2019
Dean Register, Professionalism Director
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
By: -s- Terri Bremer, Division Representative
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 354
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0101
Lots 1 and 10, and the East 1/2 of Lots 9 and 2, Block “T” Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, Florida, according to the survey made by W.J. Franklin and being a part of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On June 7th, at 10:00 a.m. (CST), R & R Warehouses will dispose of the contents of four (4) storage units from Blountstown and one (1) storage unit at 19300 SR 20 W. (850) 674-4700.
The units are believed to contain household and/or personal property of the following tenants:
Joshua Peddie
Helen Muncher
Demeca Martin
Ron Van Lierop
Wayne Gadsden
There will be a sale of the contents of these and all delinquent units at a later date.
Legal Notice
Early Notice for Public Review of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland
May 29, 2019
Responsible Entity: City of Blountstown
Attn: Traci Hall, City Manager
20591 Central Ave. West
Blountstown, FL 32424
Phone (850) 675-5488
thall@blountstown.org
To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals
This is to give notice that the City of Blountstown has received Community Development Block Grant 19DB-ON-02-17-02-N22 (CDBG funds) from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It will be used to improve stormwater drainage, replace existing water lines, and connect existing homes to a sewer (wastewater) line.
This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain or wetland.
Proposed activities in the floodplain/wetland include drainage improvements on Thomas Avenue/Drive (.6 acre), water line replacement and street repaving on Fern and Smith Streets (.6 acre), sewer laterals and hookups on Yates, Thomas and Carey (.8 acre), drainage improvements and street repaving on Palm Street and MLK Street (2.7 acres), water line replacement on Ray, Gadsden, MLK and Patterson Streets (1 acre). All proposed improvements are intended to serve existing residents of the area, and no new development is proposed
The City of Blountstown is interested in alternatives and public perceptions of possible adverse impacts that could result from the project as well as potential mitigation measures. Written comments must be received by Ms. Hall at the above address or email by June 13, 2019. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Ms. Hall.
Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Environmental Certifying Official
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-02 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 18, CODE OF ORDINANCES, CONCERNING FIRE PREVENTION AND EMERGENCY BURN BANS; PROVIDING FOR THE AUTHORITY OF THE FIRE CHIEF RELATIVE TO FIRE PREVENTION AND EMERGENCY BURN BANS GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING FOR VIOLATION PROCEDURE; PROVIDING FOR FINES; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 11th day of June, 2019 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-02 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-03 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AN ELECTION BY THE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN TO DETERMINE IF THE CHARTER OF BLOUNTSTOWN SHALL BE AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING AN ELECTION DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 11th day of June, 2019 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-03 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2019-CP-000015
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
GLENDA FAYE VICKERY,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of GLENDA FAYE VICKERY deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000015, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was June 28, 2018; that the total value of the estate is $75,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME ADDRESS
BRANTON VICKERY, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR REBECCA FAYE VICKERY - 23340 NE BRANTON VICKERY ROAD, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
BRANTON VICKERY - 23340 NE BRANTON VICKERY ROAD, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 29, 2019
Person Giving Notice:
Branton Vickery, Petitioner
23340 NE Branton Vickery Road
Blountstown, FL 32424
Phone (850) 643-8683
brvmvp@yahoo.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 353
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0100
W/1/2 of Lots 2 and 9, and ALL of Lots 3,4,5 and 8, Block I, Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, located in part of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Plummer International Investments, C/O Jon Plummer is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 98
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 32-1N-08-0660-0001-0800
Lot 8, Block 1, McClellan’s Addition to City of Blountstown as shown in Plat Book 1, Page 6 in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mr. James Alford (DEC)
C/O Betty J. Watson
6035 Fox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on June 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT
OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,
Petitioner
vs.
DURWIN L. GOODMAN, Case #42929
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: DURWIN L. GOODMAN,
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Administrative Complaint has been filed against you seeking to revoke your CORRECTIONAL Certificate in accordance with Section 943.1395, F.S., and any rules promulgated thereunder.
You are required to serve a written copy of your intent to request a hearing pursuant to Section 120.57, F.S. upon Dean Register, Director, Criminal Justice Professionalism Program, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, P. O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1489, on or before July 13, 2019. Failure to do so will result in a default being entered against you to Revoke said certification pursuant to Section 120.60, F.S., and Rule 11B-27, F.A.C.
Dated: May 13, 2019
Dean Register, Professionalism Director
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
By: -s- Terri Bremer, Division Representative
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 354
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0101
Lots 1 and 10, and the East 1/2 of Lots 9 and 2, Block “T” Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, Florida, according to the survey made by W.J. Franklin and being a part of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On June 7th, at 10:00 a.m. (CST), R & R Warehouses will dispose of the contents of four (4) storage units from Blountstown and one (1) storage unit at 19300 SR 20 W. (850) 674-4700.
The units are believed to contain household and/or personal property of the following tenants:
Joshua Peddie
Helen Muncher
Demeca Martin
Ron Van Lierop
Wayne Gadsden
There will be a sale of the contents of these and all delinquent units at a later date.
Legal Notice
Early Notice for Public Review of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland
May 29, 2019
Responsible Entity: City of Blountstown
Attn: Traci Hall, City Manager
20591 Central Ave. West
Blountstown, FL 32424
Phone (850) 675-5488
thall@blountstown.org
To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals
This is to give notice that the City of Blountstown has received Community Development Block Grant 19DB-ON-02-17-02-N22 (CDBG funds) from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It will be used to improve stormwater drainage, replace existing water lines, and connect existing homes to a sewer (wastewater) line.
This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain or wetland.
Proposed activities in the floodplain/wetland include drainage improvements on Thomas Avenue/Drive (.6 acre), water line replacement and street repaving on Fern and Smith Streets (.6 acre), sewer laterals and hookups on Yates, Thomas and Carey (.8 acre), drainage improvements and street repaving on Palm Street and MLK Street (2.7 acres), water line replacement on Ray, Gadsden, MLK and Patterson Streets (1 acre). All proposed improvements are intended to serve existing residents of the area, and no new development is proposed
The City of Blountstown is interested in alternatives and public perceptions of possible adverse impacts that could result from the project as well as potential mitigation measures. Written comments must be received by Ms. Hall at the above address or email by June 13, 2019. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Ms. Hall.
Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Environmental Certifying Official
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-02 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 18, CODE OF ORDINANCES, CONCERNING FIRE PREVENTION AND EMERGENCY BURN BANS; PROVIDING FOR THE AUTHORITY OF THE FIRE CHIEF RELATIVE TO FIRE PREVENTION AND EMERGENCY BURN BANS GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING FOR VIOLATION PROCEDURE; PROVIDING FOR FINES; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 11th day of June, 2019 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-02 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2019-03 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AN ELECTION BY THE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN TO DETERMINE IF THE CHARTER OF BLOUNTSTOWN SHALL BE AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING AN ELECTION DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 11th day of June, 2019 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2019-03 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2019-CP-000015
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
GLENDA FAYE VICKERY,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of GLENDA FAYE VICKERY deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000015, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was June 28, 2018; that the total value of the estate is $75,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME ADDRESS
BRANTON VICKERY, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR REBECCA FAYE VICKERY - 23340 NE BRANTON VICKERY ROAD, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
BRANTON VICKERY - 23340 NE BRANTON VICKERY ROAD, BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 29, 2019
Person Giving Notice:
Branton Vickery, Petitioner
23340 NE Branton Vickery Road
Blountstown, FL 32424
Phone (850) 643-8683
brvmvp@yahoo.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 353
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0100
W/1/2 of Lots 2 and 9, and ALL of Lots 3,4,5 and 8, Block I, Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, located in part of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)