Julia M. Smith, 75 of Sumatra and formerly of Eastpoint, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Blountstown.
Julia was born May 2, 1944 to the late Carl David Rickard and Hilda Tucker Boggs. She lived in Eastpoint most of her life where she worked in the seafood industry.
Survivors include her sons, John Lemieux and his wife, June of Blountstown and Larry Smith and his wife, Stephanie of Eastpoint; a daughter, Alicia Odom and her husband, Charles of Sumatra; a brother, Carl Rickard of Eastpoint; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; a special aunt Loyce Novak of St. Augustine and a niece Melissa McClain and her husband Scott of Eastpoint.
Services celebrating and honoring Julia’s life weree held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Eastpoint Church of God with Reverend Larry Sterling and Reverend Bobby Shiver officiating. Interment followed in Eastpoint Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449