Robert Lewis, 72 of Bristol, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home.
Robert was born in Blountstown, January 5, 1947, to the late Seaborn and Litmay McDaniel Lewis. He was a truck driver and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Lewis; a son, Robert “Scooter” Lewis; brothers, Charles “Hoppy” Lewis and Carol “Scatter” Lewis; a sister, Little Litmay Lewis and a grandchild, Edward Jacob Gibbons.
Survivors include his son, Bobby Lewis and his wife, Lisa of Texas; daughters, Barbara Vaught, Linda Neil, and Shelly Zuniga and her husband, Manuel all of Bristol and Amy Lewis Gibbons of Deland, Florida; brothers, Gordon Lewis and his wife, Tink of Altha and Ricky Lewis and his wife, Terry Lou of Hosford; sisters, Betty Ann Malone and her husband, James and June Pitts and her husband, Allen both of Altha; sister in laws, Jo Ann Lewis and Darlene Lewis, both of Blountstown; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.