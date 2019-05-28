Mrs. Dorothy Malone DeVane, age 83, of Blountstown, FL passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Blountstown, FL.
Mrs. Dorothy was born on November 8, 1935 in Savannah, GA to Standford and Lottie Malone. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Dorothy loved to crochet, read novels, and to go fishing. She loved playing Nintendo and board games with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd DeVane; both parents, Stanford Malone and Lottie Geiger; four brothers, Stanford Malone Jr, Travis Geiger, Wayne Geiger, and Skip Geiger as well as 2 sisters, Bettie Wells and Barbara Geiger.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Dee Summerlin and husband, Buddy of Blountstown, FL, Fay Bishop and husband, Michael of Blountstown, FL; three brothers, Bobby Olliff and wife, Jean of Savannah, GA, George Olliff and wife, Lynn of Atlanta, GA, Aaron Geiger of Savannah, GA; one sister, Glenda Powell of Seffner, FL; one sister in law, Evelyn Register; six grandchildren: Eddy Shiver and wife, Jennifer of Lakeland, FL, Jennifer Lee and husband, Jamie of Blountstown, Deanna McGuffin and husband, Matt of Sneads, Coy Brown II and Melissa of Blountstown, William Shiver and his wife, Kim of Altha and Carelene Trejo and husband, Genaro of Blountstown 25 great grandchildren: Trinity Shiver, Cash Shiver, AJ Palmberg, Jesse Story, Trey Lynn, Jordan Lee, Jensen Lee, Marcela Molina, Roberto Rosa, Deisy Rosa, Ester Rosa, Kayla Brown, Drake Brown, Ashlynn Brown, Logan Shiver, Searra Wester, Summer Wester, Heather Wester, Alicia Wilson, Brooke Smith, Lana Smith, Myla McGuffin, Cody Kent, Kimberly Trejo and Kay-Kay Trejo.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.