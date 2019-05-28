Cindy Barfield, age 59, of Grand Ridge, FL passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Marianna, FL.
Cindy was born on January 15, 1960 in Jacksonville, FL to Monk Barfield and Kathryn (Green) Barfield and had lived in Grand Ridge most of her life. She worked for Raytheon Corporation formally Unimac in Marianna for a number of years. Cindy was a 1978 graduate of Grand Ridge High School, she loved sewing, all types of crafts, ceramics and traveling. She was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her father, Monk Barfield.
Survivors include, her mother, Kathryn Barfield of Grand Ridge, FL; her companion of many years, James Lawrence of Grand Ridge, FL; two brothers, Matthew Barfield and wife, Jennifer of Altha, FL, Scott Barfield and wife, Aracelie of Morrison, IL.
Cindy truly loved her nieces and nephews, Haley Worley and husband, David, Kelsey Escoriaza and husband, Lawrence, Katy Barfield, Hannah Sheffield and husband, Blake, Victoria Barfield, Chloe Barfield, Anthony Perez and Cody Barfield.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Shady Grove Methodist Church in Grand Ridge, FL with Pastor Victoria Scofield officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.