Peacock and Brown Sign Letters of Intent

On Friday, May 17, 2019, Trent Peacock and Montarius Brown both signed a letter of intent to play four years of football with Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida.
Trent is the son of Keith and Jeannine Peacock and will play the position of quarterback. Montarius is the son of Mitchell Brown and Betty Ann Presha and will play the position of running back.
Head BHS Football Coach Beau Johnson has this to say about both players, "Montarius and Trent both had a fantastic year. Both worked very hard to achieve this possibility. Only 3% of all high school athletes go on to compete at the college level. This is a special opportunity for them."