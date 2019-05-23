Tropicana Contest at BES

Blountstown Elementary School had their annual Tropicana Speech Contest on Friday, May 10, 2019.
The students did an awesome job and we are very proud of all participants.
Students participated in the classroom and then the winners advanced on to the pod competition. The pod winners competed in the school wide competition.
Students competing in the school competition were Kloee Bailey, Berklee Neel, Eric Michael O'Bryan, Rendi Brogden, London Layne, Avery Cooper, Ty Cherry and Addison Laing.
Ty won first place, Kloee won second place, Avery won third and Berklee was Honorable Mention.
Congratulations to all of our students for a job well done!