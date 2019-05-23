Carr students of the month

Thursday, May 23. 2019
KG Bellami Holliday
1st Austin Attaway
2A Henry Falgout
2B Braelyn Dykes
3rd Addyson Blair
4A Kole Bower Absent
4B Heaven Ridley
5A Mason Jordan
5B Grace Bailey
6A Searra Wester
6B Bella Degolyer
7th Rhyanna Creamer
8A Lacey Pace
8B Aaron KIollarik
